John Bennett McGuirk, Jr.
Tallahassee - John Bennett McGuirk, Jr., 82, of Tallahassee, passed away on December 24, 2019, while surrounded by his loving family.
He was born in Live Oak, Florida on January 9, 1937, to the late John Bennett and Evelyn Blackstone McGuirk. Also preceding him in death is a sister, Mary Robinson. A proud veteran of the US Air Force, he was also very active at Lakeview Baptist Church, where he served as Deacon and Sunday School Teacher. He was very civic minded and was also a passionate and dedicated member of the World War II Club. He spent his career as a sportscaster for both television and radio.
Survivors include his wife of 57 years, Linda Jenkins McGuirk; children, Deborah Hill (fiancé, Greg VanLandingham), Catherine Soletti (Tony) and Lucinda Harris (Tim); grandchildren, Perron Hill (Carrie), Ashlyn Hodges (Chad), Cailyn Wescoat, Lauren Wescoat, Shane Soletti and Brock Soletti; great-grandchildren, Jaidyn Hodges, Harper Hodges and Madison Hill. He is also survived by a sister, Dottie Herring; and a brother-in-law, Vinton Robinson.
The funeral is 11:00 AM, Saturday, December 28, 2019, at Lakeview Baptist Church, with visitation immediately following the service. Interment at a later date will be at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019