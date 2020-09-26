John C. "Jack" Bailey of Tallahassee, Florida graduated to Glory on September 24, 2020. The Glory Express picked Jack up from his home and delivered him to his eternal heavenly home, peacefully in his sleep, after a full 85 years of loving and serving others. We will miss his humble spirit, quick wit, easy smile, "Poppy Hugs", encouraging words and servant's heart.
Jack was born in Battle Creek, Michigan on December 25, 1934. He earned Eagle Scout high honors through Boy Scouts and discovered his love for the outdoors. Jack graduated with a degree in Forestry from Michigan State University in 1956.
Jack worked for Rome Kraft Paper Company, the US Forest Service and the State of FL's Department of Agriculture until he "retired" in 1977.
But Jack never actually "retired" as he served his Lord, family and community faithfully. Jack loved his Thomasville Road Baptist Church family for 45 years. Deacon, Sunday School teacher, choir member, "Yard Crew" squad, and Kitchen Crew were just a few of his loves at TRBC.
"Dad," "Seminole Jack" and "Poppy" were three of his favorite titles. His favorite pastimes included taking long walks in the woods, reading a book or the Bible in his chair, and sharing an encouraging word with family and friends.
In addition to serving TRBC and his family, Jack was a member of the Capital City Woodcarvers Club, taught English as a second language and was on the Eastgate Neighborhood Association board. Jack loved to teach about his Savior, help others and had a special gift for making people feel comfortable.
Jack enjoyed 62 years of marriage and is survived by his wife, Gail Huffaker Bailey; daughters, Kathy Bailey Fox (Richard) of Tallahassee and Cheryl Bailey Lemine (Jack) of Jacksonville, FL. He is survived by his seven grandchildren - Daniel Head, Benjamin Head, Jonathan Head, Jared Lemine (Jenn), Matt Lemine (Meghan), Olivia Fox (Christian) and Parker Fox. They called him Poppy. He is also survived by his brother, Terry Bailey (Linda) from California; nephews and nieces.
Jack was predeceased by his dear daughter, Karen Bailey Head, in 2010.
Jack wanted to thank his friends and families for their times and memories made - he enjoyed a good cup of coffee with his "Yard Crew," sitting around many family dinners sharing stories and "lies" as he would say. "Fiction and Fact from Jack's Almanac" always led to stories and laughter from his quick wit.
Jack's family will host a Visitation on Tuesday, September 29th from 6-8pm at Culley's at 700 Timberlane Road.
A Family Graveside Celebration will be on Wednesday, September 30th at 11am. A live stream link will be posted on Culley's website at https://www.facebook.com/meadowwoodmemorialpark/
In lieu of flowers, Jack asked that donations be made to Thomasville Road Baptist Church by using the link: https://www.simplechurchgiving.net/App/Giving/thom3131238
and click the drop down option to IMO Jack Bailey.