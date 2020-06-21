John C. Goldinger
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Goldinger

Tallahassee - John Charles Goldinger, age 82, entered into rest April 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, with visitation to follow. Following visitation, burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Funeral service
10:00 AM
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
Send Flowers
JUN
29
Burial
01:00 PM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved