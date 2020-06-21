John C. Goldinger
Tallahassee - John Charles Goldinger, age 82, entered into rest April 7, 2020. Funeral services will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home, with visitation to follow. Following visitation, burial will be at 1:00 p.m. at Tallahassee National Cemetery. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 21 to Jun. 24, 2020.