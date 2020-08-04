1/1
John Carl Starks
John Carl Starks

Quincy - John Carl Starks, 73, died on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, in Tallahassee, FL, a native of Gadsden County, FL, he was a member of St. John Church of God in Christ. The services will be at Sunnyvale Cemetery, Quincy, FL. Bradwell Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

He is survived by his mother, Queen Wiggins, Quincy FL; son, Charles Starks, West Palm Beach, FL; daughters, Shelisa Starks Knight, St. Petersburg, FL, Cassandra Starks Crumity, Clearwater, FL, Wanda Simmons, Ft. Walton Beach, FL and Frederica Starks, Tallahassee, FL; stepson, Michael Wilson and a stepdaughter, Chekita Starks both of St. Petersburg; brother, Lum Wiggins, Tallahassee, FL; sisters, Ethel Starks Kenner, Marianna, FL, Flossie Starks, Annie Wiggins-Goldwire and Loreatha Wiggins Redding all of Quincy, FL.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 4 to Aug. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
