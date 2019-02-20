|
John Carpenter Strobel, Sr
Havana - John Carpenter Strobel, Sr, 87 of Havana, FL, passed away on February 17, 2019 at his residence.
The graveside funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Thomasville, GA, with Pastor Bill Hobbs officiating the service.
Mr. Strobel was born August 4, 1931 in Thomasville, GA. The son of the late Frank A. Strobel and the late Modena R. Hammond. He graduated from Thomasville High School, joined the Air Force where he became a fighter pilot and an instructor. After his time in the service he attended the University of Georgia, Georgia Tech, and later graduating from Georgia Southern College with a degree in Accounting. He soon became a CPA. He and his wife later became franchisees of several Burger King Restaurants operating stores in Georgia and Florida. He was an active member of the Calvary Orthodox Presbyterian Church in Tallahassee.
Survivors include his wife of 64 years Mary King Strobel of Havana; his son John Carpenter Strobel, Jr. (wife Theresa) of Havana. A daughter Kimberly Strobel-Ball (husband Ken) of Tallahassee. Two sisters Jan S. Sherman and Cornelia H. Fletcher. Five grandchildren Haley, Zachary, Jordon, Joshua and Skylar.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 20, 2019