Tallahassee - John Charles Goldinger, age 82, entered into rest April 7, 2020 after a long battle with cancer. John was born in Cleveland, OH and moved to Tallahassee in 1959. He retired after 34 years from Florida State University as Assistant Personnel Director. He retired as a Colonel in the Army-Florida National Guard with 35 years of service. His involvement in the community included the Tallahassee Lions Club, Tallahassee Museum, Tallahassee Town Club and he was a Master USA Track & Field Certified Official for 44 years receiving the State of Florida Ronald L. Book Distinguished Service Award (2020). Survivors include his wife of 58 years Patricia Goldinger; two daughters Carol Goldinger Ford (Michael) of Jonesborough, TN, Jennifer Goldinger Starling (Scott) of Bristol, TN; two grandchildren Connor Ford and Kenzie Starling; one sister Jean Champoux of Westerville, OH. Due to the pandemic, no service is immediately planned; however, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit www.bevisfh.com to leave a remembrance for the family. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the Tallahassee Lions Club or the Tallahassee Museum. Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 9 to Apr. 12, 2020