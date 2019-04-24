|
John Chilton Quarrier II
Tallahassee - John Chilton Quarrier II, age 84, quietly passed away on April 15, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida, after a struggle with cancer. His parents were Jack Weems Quarrier and Margaret Brazier. Left behind are his wife of 61 years, Jo Ann Brown Quarrier, brother Philip Quarrier of Columbia, Maryland, sister Camille Bradford of Denver, Colorado, sons John Quarrier III (Heidi) of Anderson, Indiana, Lee Quarrier (Jeanie) of Jacksonville, Florida and precious grandchildren Calvin, Olivia, and Julia Quarrier of Anderson, Indiana.
Born near Kansas City, Kansas, John graduated from Chamberlain-Hunt Academy in Port Gibson, Mississippi, The University of Kansas (Business), and Hofstra University (MBA) in Hempstead, New York. At KU, John was a member of Acacia fraternity and the track team. He was an avid Kansas sports fan for decades.
After college, John served two years in the U.S. Army in Fort Benning, Georgia. His 41-year career included roles as a Credit Analyst for Chase Manhattan Bank, Bank Examiner for the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, Vice President in commercial lending at Union Commerce Bank (now Huntington Bank) in Cleveland, Ohio, and the same roles at Barnett Bank (now Bank of America) and Union Planters Bank, both in Miami, Florida. John was especially valued and sought-out for his ethics, loyalty, and high-level banking abilities. He always did what was right and honorable.
John assisted in fundraising for the sight-impaired in the Tallahassee Lions Club, served as financial pledge chairman at Church of the Savior in Cleveland Heights, Ohio, promoted environmental advocacy with the Sierra Club of Miami, and was a Cub Scout Master in Shaker Heights, Ohio. He also had an enthusiastic interest in political and military history, biographies, financial investing, and music, with an encyclopedic memory of dates and events. Vacations inspired interests in travel, culture, and geography for his family.
John was able to share enjoyable moments and life memories with his family during the final hospice stay. His family read aloud old family letters, turned on The Masters golf tournament, and played some of his favorite music. His send-off to a more peaceful place could not have been better.
A memorial service will be held at 4pm on Saturday, April 27 at Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in John's memory to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd, Tallahassee, FL 32308 (phone 850-878-5310) - for their outstanding care in his final days.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Quarrier family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 24, 2019