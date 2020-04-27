Services
John Craig Johnson Sr.


1950 - 2020
John Craig Johnson Sr. Obituary
John Craig Johnson, Sr

Tallahassee - John Craig Johnson,Sr. passed away at his home Tuesday, April 21, 2020, after a lengthy illness.

He was born in Quincy, Florida, on November 22, 1950, graduated from QHS/Shanks High School, Class of 1968 and was a member of the National Guard Reserves and retired as an electrician.

Craig is survived by his longtime companion Betty Morris and daughter Alisha Morris Woolery (Brad), sons John Craig Johnson II and James McCann (Helen), sisters Elizabeth Anne Johnson, Joyce Johnson Dunaway (Tom), Susan Brown Franks, and Suzie McMillan Johnson, and a number of nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by his parents Carl F. Johnson and Mamie Summerford Brown, Daisy Barr Johnson; brothers William F. (Buddy) Johnson, Harry Brown, Thomas Barr, and sister Margaret Barr Yerby.

Services to be held at a later date.

Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
