|
|
John Forrest Davis, Jr
Sawdust - John Forrest Davis, Jr., 90, of Sawdust, Florida, passed away peacefully at home, Sunday, February 3, 2019.
Forrest was born on February 3, 1929 to John Forrest and Olean Shuler Davis, in Liberty County, Florida. He attended school in Quincy, Florida, and graduated from Gadsden County High School in 1947.
Forrest lived on the family farm in Gadsden County all of his life. He was a member of the Woodland Presbyterian Church and served faithfully as an elder and Sunday school teacher.
Forrest received the Future Farmers of America (FFA) State Star Farmer Award and The American Star Farmer Award in 1950. Almost four decades later he received the Century Pioneer Farm Family award in 1986 from the State of Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services
Forrest was a public servant. He served for 16 years on the Gadsden County Board of Commission from 1978 to 1994 and was a board member with the Apalachee Center for over 40 years serving in numerous officer positions including chairman in 1991/1992 and 1999/2000.
Forrest is survived by his loving wife of nearly 62 years, Ann, his son Jeff and his children, Jay and Cody; his son Gary (Elizabeth) and their children Lee and Georgia; his daughter Suzanne Powell (Keith) and their child Aaron; along with one great-grandchild, Jaylee. His sister Saradee Bowen (Tom); his brother-in-law Pete Perkins (Hilda), and sister-in-law Mae Perkins; and numerous nieces and nephews. He is fondly remembered by many friends, associates, and extended family. He is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Hal Davis, Betty Morrison and Kay Lay; and his grandchildren Kaitlyn and Jason Powell.
Visitation will be at the Woodland Presbyterian Church, Sawdust on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 from 5:00 - 7:00 PM. A celebration of his life will be held on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at 10:00 AM at First Presbyterian Church, Quincy. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery, Quincy, following the service.
Gifts may be made in Forrest's memory to Apalachee Center, Thornwell Children's Home or the .
Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL., 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Feb. 5, 2019