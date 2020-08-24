John Frank Dawson
Tallahassee - Mr. John Frank Dawson, 85, of Tallahassee, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, August 22, 2020. John was born in Iron City, Georgia on February 15, 1935 to Johnny Steven Dawson and Ruby Brooks Dawson. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. After his military service, he returned home and married the love of his life, Betty Sue Harrell on June 1, 1958. He worked for many years as a salesman in hardware and plumbing. John was a loving husband, father, father-in-law and grandfather who loved his family with all his heart.
John is survived by his wife Betty H. Dawson of 62 years, sons Dale Dawson (Winona), Steve Dawson (Debra), three grandsons, Brad Dawson (Tab), Jeff Dawson and Chris Dawson, sisters Mildred Dawson Kirkland and Hilda Dawson Haire.
He is proceeded in death by his parents Johnny and Ruby Dawson, brother Reverend Billy Dawson and sister Marie Dawson Harrell.
The family will receive family and friends from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home, 1737 Riggins Road, Tallahassee, Florida 32308. A celebration of life service will immediately follow the visitation at Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home. A private family interment will be held at the Tallahassee National Cemetery (tbd) 5015 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, Florida 32311.
A special thanks to the wonderful staff at Centre Pointe Health and Rehabilitation and Big Bend Hospice for their love, kindness, and dedication in caring for our loved one.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice.
