Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
818 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
John (John-John) Franklin

John (John-John) Franklin Obituary
John (John-John) Franklin

Tallahassee - John (John John) Franklin was born in Leon County, Tallahassee, Florida to John W. (Severia) Franklin, father; and Adelle C. (Roland) Woodberry, mother; on July 14, 1966 at the Florida A&M University Hospital. He was reared up in the Hudson/Franklin Community.

He has two brothers, Michael and Fredrick Franklin; six aunts, Mabel MaHaffey and Annie (Billy) Hailstock of Greenville, South Carolina, Deloris Chavis and Dolly Franklin of Tallahassee, Florida and Mary Conway of Quincy, Florida; four uncles, Albert (Ruthie) Conway of Quincy, Florida, Clinton (Harriett) Hudson and Randolph (Linda) Hudson of Tallahassee, Florida, Elmer Bryant of Jackson Heights, New York.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 29, 2020, 11:00 A.M. at Tabernacle M.B. Church with burial at Hudson Cemetery. Wake will be Friday, February 28, 2020 at Tabernacle M.B. Church from 5:00 P.M. - 6:30 P.M.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020
