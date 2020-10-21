1/1
John Franklin Hampton Sr.
1941 - 2020
John Franklin Hampton Sr.

Tallahassee - John Franklin Hampton Sr. 79, died Thursday, October 15, 2020.

Military graveside service will be 11 AM Friday, October 23, 2020 at the Tallahassee National Cemetery, 5015 Apalachee Parkway. Viewing will be from 4 P.M. to 6 P.M. Thursday, October 22, 2020 (today) at Strong & Jones Funeral Home.

John retired from the U.S. Postal service after 42 years of service.

He leaves to cherish his memories his wife, Bessie M. Hampton; daughter, Derrinita L. Manuel; son, John F. Hampton Jr.; step daughter, Kathryn L. Miller Walker; 4 grandchildren; 3 great grandsons; 4 cousins; and a host of nieces, nephew and friends.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the scholarship fund at Bethel A.M.E. Church, 501 W. Orange Ave. Tallahassee, FL. 32310.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Strong and Jones Funeral Home - TALLAHASSEE
629 West Brevard St.
Tallahassee, FL 32304
(850) 224-2139
