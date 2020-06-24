John H. Bailey
John H. Bailey

Monticello, FL - John Henry Bailey, 78, passed on Monday, June 15, 2020. Graveside services are 10:00 a.m. Monday, June 29 in Groover Cemetery, Monticello. Viewing will be one hour prior to the service. John worked as Head Custodian for the Miami Dade County Public School system until his retirement in 2003. Treasuring his love are his three daughters: Melanie Bailey West, Tonya Bailey-Maddox (Ruben) and Demetria King; four sons: John Sherwin Bailey (Tanya), Reginald Bailey, Johnathan Jones-Bailey (Briana) and Justin Bailey; one brother, William Betsy; three sisters; Olivia Betsy, Brenda Gilley (Dyron) and Sabrina Betsy; aunt, Queenie Mitchell; uncle, Anthony Russell; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and sorrowing friends.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
