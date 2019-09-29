|
John H. McKenzie
De Leon Springs - John H. McKenzie of De Leon Springs, Florida—formerly of Tallahassee and Woodville—passed away September 5. Born on June 17, 1946, in Brooksville, Florida, John was 73.
McKenzie graduated in 1968 from Florida State University, where he studied business, American Studies, and American Literature.
He was a prolific poet, songwriter and performing musician. With his brother Jimi, John formed the McKenzie Brothers Band in Tallahassee. They performed at clubs here and at other Florida towns, including Sanibel and Key West.
The brothers co-wrote many of the songs on their several albums, which include "New Trick," "I've Got to Go," "Something to Anchor To," and "Traveler of the Wind."
In the 1970s John served in the writers-in-residence program for Capricorn Records. During that time he wrote his anti-war anthem "The Wonder," which was recorded by Cowboy, a band that toured with the Allman Brothers Band.
Other standout songs by John McKenzie are "Birth Is Love," "Lonely Girl," "Live Again," and "The Golden Nucleus."
McKenzie published several books of poetry: "The Pudding Wars," "Hawk High," "Pleasant Dreams Sweet Anne," "Rivers Without Dams," and "Vanishing Lightning Suite."
John is survived by his wife and muse, Charlene, and son, Jonathan, of De Leon Springs, Florida; brother Jeff of Ft. Pierce, Florida; and brother Jimi of Crawfordville, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019