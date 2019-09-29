Resources
More Obituaries for John McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. McKenzie


1946 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. McKenzie Obituary
John H. McKenzie

De Leon Springs - John H. McKenzie of De Leon Springs, Florida—formerly of Tallahassee and Woodville—passed away September 5. Born on June 17, 1946, in Brooksville, Florida, John was 73.

McKenzie graduated in 1968 from Florida State University, where he studied business, American Studies, and American Literature.

He was a prolific poet, songwriter and performing musician. With his brother Jimi, John formed the McKenzie Brothers Band in Tallahassee. They performed at clubs here and at other Florida towns, including Sanibel and Key West.

The brothers co-wrote many of the songs on their several albums, which include "New Trick," "I've Got to Go," "Something to Anchor To," and "Traveler of the Wind."

In the 1970s John served in the writers-in-residence program for Capricorn Records. During that time he wrote his anti-war anthem "The Wonder," which was recorded by Cowboy, a band that toured with the Allman Brothers Band.

Other standout songs by John McKenzie are "Birth Is Love," "Lonely Girl," "Live Again," and "The Golden Nucleus."

McKenzie published several books of poetry: "The Pudding Wars," "Hawk High," "Pleasant Dreams Sweet Anne," "Rivers Without Dams," and "Vanishing Lightning Suite."

John is survived by his wife and muse, Charlene, and son, Jonathan, of De Leon Springs, Florida; brother Jeff of Ft. Pierce, Florida; and brother Jimi of Crawfordville, Florida.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.