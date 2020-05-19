Services
Peavy Funeral Home
20367 Evans Avenue
Blountstown, FL 32424
(850) 674-2266
Funeral service
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
3:00 PM
Nettle Ridge Cemetery
Blountstown, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Tomlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John H. Tomlinson


1931 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John H. Tomlinson Obituary
John H. Tomlinson

Blountstown - John H. Tomlinson, age 88, of Blountstown, FL passed away Monday, May 18, 2020 in Blountstown, FL. John was born in Monroe County, Alabama on September 16, 1931. He moved to Blountstown in 1955 after serving as an Army Ranger in the Airborne Division and spent the next 39 years working in the Calhoun County School System. John started as a coach and teacher; he later became Principal at Carr School and Blountstown High School. He ended his career in the administration office of Calhoun County Schools. John was a Deacon in the First Baptist Church of Blountstown. He loved his community and was a member of several local Civic Organizations, Rotary Club, Lions Club and a member of the Masonic Lodge. John always said, "I came for a short job in 1955 and never wanted to leave". John was a sports enthusiast who loved golf, tennis, fishing and all other competitions. He was preceded in death by his wife of 54 years, Betty N. Tomlinson.

Survivors include two sons, John H. Tomlinson, Jr. and wife, Chris of Blountstown, FL, and David Tomlinson and wife, Karen of Blountstown, FL; one brother, Vince Tomlinson of Edna, TX; six grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 3:00 pm (CDT) from the graveside at Nettle Ridge Cemetery in Blountstown with Pastor Dustin Malphurs officiating. Interment will follow. The service is open to anyone wishing to attend. The family will visit with friends after the service. The family request in lieu of flowers contributions be made to the Gideon's International, Memorial Bible Chairman, P.O. Box 765, Blountstown, FL 32424. All arrangements are under the direction of Marlon Peavy at Peavy Funeral Home in Blountstown, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 19 to May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -