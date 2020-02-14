|
|
John Howard Murkerson
Gainesville - John "Howard" Murkerson passed away on February 13, 2020 in Gainesville, Florida at the age of 93. He was born in Donalsonville, Georgia to parents Green Murkerson and Virginia Baldwain Murkerson. Later in life, he moved and worked for the City of Tallahassee as a mechanic. He was an avid outdoorsman who was passionate about fishing and hunting - his last trip being only a short time ago. John also enjoyed crossword puzzles, as well as spending time with his family.
John is survived by his son, Derrel Murkerson (Jennifer); grandchildren Ryan Murkerson, Brittany Murkerson Medina, Danette Murkerson Barajas, Aaron Murkerson, Thomas Murkerson, and Lindsey Taylor Murkerson; sister Willie Bellflower. He was predeceased by his loving wife, Mary Murkerson as well as his sons John Douglas Murkerson, Dale Avery Murkerson and John Edward Murkerson.
The family will be receiving guests for a visitation at Bevis Funeral Home of Tallahassee on Sunday, February 16, 2020 beginning at 2:00 p.m.
Breanna Green of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020