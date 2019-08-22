|
John I. Harrison
Tallahassee - On Monday, August 19, 2019, John I. Harrison, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 71.
John was born on March 3, 1948 in Ocilla, GA to Theodore and Julia Ann (Henderson) Harrison. John graduated from Leon High School (c/o '66). He earned his BA degree in Math from Florida State University and went on to earn his Master of Accounting degree (also from Florida State). He worked with national CPA firms in Tampa and Jacksonville for six years. After moving back to Tallahassee, John started his own CPA firm. He established a national accounting franchise, CFOToday, Inc. which at one time was the second-largest accounting and tax franchise in America. He also was the founder of the Society of American Small Business Accountants (SASBA) which currently offers franchise benefits to CPAs across America.
John was an active member of St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral. He frequently volunteered his time with Kairos, a prison church ministry. John was set to be inducted into Leon High School's football Hall of Fame—an honor of which he was very proud. John is survived by his wife of 47 years, Arden Armstrong Harrison; two daughters, Shea Chanon (and husband Paul) of Marietta, GA, and Ansley Christianson (and husband Chad) of Ocala, FL; six grandchildren, Railey Chanon, Maysie Chanon, Ansley Chanon, Caden Christianson, Chance Christianson and Cannon Christianson. He is also survived by two brothers, Ted Harrison and Tom Harrison, both of Tallahassee; and three sisters, Julia Mooney (and husband Dick), of Atlantis, FL; Suzan Harrison, of St. Petersburg, FL, and Laura Harrison of Tallahassee.
John achieved much throughout his life in academics, sports, and his career, but he was especially proud of his family. He was devoted to his wife and could not have been prouder of his children and grandchildren. He will be missed beyond words by his family and his many friends.
A memorial service will be at 1 pm on Saturday, August 24th at St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral, located at 4784 Thomasville Road in Tallahassee. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Kairos Prison Ministry in care of St. Peter's Anglican Cathedral, 4784 Thomasville Road, Tallahassee, FL 32312.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Harrison family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 22, 2019