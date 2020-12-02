John JeffersonTallahassee, FL - John "Darwee"Jefferson, 86, of Tallahassee passed on Sunday, November 29, 2020. Graveside services are 1:00 p.m. Friday in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing is 4-6 p.m. Thursday (TODAY) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Jefferson was a retired maintenance technician, having worked for the City of Tampa and FSU. He was a member of Macedonia P.B. Church. Survivors include his brother, Dennis Jefferson; sister, Pinkie Jefferson Felder; caregiver & friend, Ernestine Johnson and several other relatives and friends. His wife, Fannie; parents, Richard and Eva Graham Jefferson and siblings: William, Julius, Thomas, Bainmond, Florence, Louise and Malissie all preceded him in death.