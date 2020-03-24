|
|
John Jones
Tallahassee - John F. Jones, 62, of Tallahassee, passed away at his home from Esophageal Cancer on March 22, 2020.
John was a partner of E&M Communications in Tallahassee for over 30 years.
John is survived by his wife, Connie Jones, three brothers, Michael Jones, Jim Robertson (Pat), and Rex Robertson (Kathy); two sisters, Jane Martin (Jeff), and Amy Hershey (Donald); two brothers-in-law, John Dale (Pam), and Ron Dale (Donna); two sisters-in-law, Chris Reese (Rich), and Mary Alice Robertson; mother-in-law Pat Stokes; father-in-law, Dick Dale; and several nieces and nephews.
In light of the current circumstances a memorial to celebrate John's life will be published when the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020