Services
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Resources
More Obituaries for John Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Jones


1957 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Jones Obituary
John Jones

Tallahassee - John F. Jones, 62, of Tallahassee, passed away at his home from Esophageal Cancer on March 22, 2020.

John was a partner of E&M Communications in Tallahassee for over 30 years.

John is survived by his wife, Connie Jones, three brothers, Michael Jones, Jim Robertson (Pat), and Rex Robertson (Kathy); two sisters, Jane Martin (Jeff), and Amy Hershey (Donald); two brothers-in-law, John Dale (Pam), and Ron Dale (Donna); two sisters-in-law, Chris Reese (Rich), and Mary Alice Robertson; mother-in-law Pat Stokes; father-in-law, Dick Dale; and several nieces and nephews.

In light of the current circumstances a memorial to celebrate John's life will be published when the Coronavirus restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Big Bend Hospice. Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -