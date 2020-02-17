|
John Joseph Wright
Tallahassee - Dr. John Joseph Wright was born in Detroit, Michigan on February 18, 1926 and died in Tallahassee, Florida on February 16, 2020.
John was a World War II Navy veteran and proudly served with the Seabees in Okinawa, Japan. He returned home to pursue a career as a clinical psychologist and received a B.S. from University of Michigan and a PhD from Purdue University. His career began as an Industrial Psychologist with General Electric Corp in Cincinnati, OH. In 1960s he became Chief Psychologist at the Henderson Clinic of Broward County, Florida. At the University of Florida he pioneered a "team approach to community mental health", and in 1965 became the first director of Psychology for the Georgia Mental Health Institute in Atlanta, GA. He continued working for nearly 20 years for Florida HRS until the age 85 when he became the primary care giver for his wife Marion.
John will be truly missed by his family and friends for his humor, lively conversations, poetry, singing and especially for being a loving father. He could recite Shakespeare to Wordsworth at the drop of a hat. He reveled life in his operatic voice that he refined with the Albian Choir in Michigan, and he had a ready joke for absolutely any topic. In all, he was a truly remarkable person, and our lives were all enriched by knowing him.
During his final challenge, he truly appreciated the special attention of Joleen Williams, Jacki Collis, Kathleen Gredler, and Jaquinn Griffith, as well as the assistance from all the folks at TMH, TMH Rebab, Centre Point, Right at Home, Hopewell, Capital City Music therapy and the Big Bend Hospice. It took a village.
John is survived by five children: Anita Wright, Cynthia Wright, Emily Corns (Henry), John Wright (Patty) and William Wright (Cynthia); 11 grandchildren: Josh, Jeffrey, Paul, Jordan, Lily, Lacy, Steven, Bailey, Morgan, Keegan, and Hayden; and 4 great grandchildren: Justin, Tyler, Colton and Apollo with expectations for Oakley in April. John is preceded in death by his wife of 65 years by his wife Marion Delores Wright.
Please join us in the celebration of his remarkable life this Thursday, February 20, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. in the chapel at Trinity Methodist Church, 120 W. Park Ave., Tallahassee, FL with Reverend Wayne Wiatt officiating. The burial will take place at a later date at the Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be accepted in his name to the National Alliance on Mental Illness-Tallahassee, Inc., PO Box14842 Tallahassee, FL 32317.
Scotti Thompson of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements (850-385-2193).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020