1/1
John L. "Larry" Carter
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John L. "Larry" Carter

Tallahassee - John L. "Larry" Carter entered into rest Saturday, October 17, 2020. Larry was born March 26, 1941, and lived all of his life in Tallahassee. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Hilda Carter. Larry was a graduate of Georgia Military Academy, attended Chipola Junior College and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.

Larry's entire working career was devoted to the transit industry, beginning at a very young age working for his father, "Charlie," at Cities Transit. He began by cleaning and washing buses to overhauling engine parts and eventually becoming a driver. As his father had met his mother while driving a bus, Larry was fortunate to fall in love with his future wife, Margaret Lambert, while doing the same. As Cities Transit evolved into the city of Tallahassee's Taltran, Larry served as its Director. His total service to the transit industry spanned over forty years. Larry was honored to be elected President of the Florida Transit Association, and in 1997, received a special commendation as the longest tenured Public Transit Director in the United States by the American Public Transportation Association.

Larry's leisure time was spent between Tallahassee and his beloved Alligator Point, boating on the "I. B. Strokin," and traveling with Margaret in their motorhome. He loved people and pets! Larry was an active Seminole Booster and should have received an A+ in motorhome tailgating. As a member of the Wakulla Moose Lodge, he made many, many friends. Larry cherished his time with them. His love for friends and party times extended for many years, especially during the Christmas season, as he and Margaret opened their home for celebration. He was a longtime member of the Thomasville Road Baptist Church and a charter member of Mission by the Sea at Alligator Point.

He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret, daughter Leanne Durham (Bill), daughter Sheri Boyce (Ronnie), son John Carter (Kristy), and grandson Chris Harrison.

Funeral services will by held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Mask are required. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193.

In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated for gifts, in Larry's name, be made to:

Mission By The Sea, P.O. Box 1115 ,Panacea, Florida 32346.

Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com 850-385-2193)






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE Cremation-Prearrangement Center

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved