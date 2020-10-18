John L. "Larry" Carter
Tallahassee - John L. "Larry" Carter entered into rest Saturday, October 17, 2020. Larry was born March 26, 1941, and lived all of his life in Tallahassee. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Charles and Hilda Carter. Larry was a graduate of Georgia Military Academy, attended Chipola Junior College and served in the U.S. Army Reserve.
Larry's entire working career was devoted to the transit industry, beginning at a very young age working for his father, "Charlie," at Cities Transit. He began by cleaning and washing buses to overhauling engine parts and eventually becoming a driver. As his father had met his mother while driving a bus, Larry was fortunate to fall in love with his future wife, Margaret Lambert, while doing the same. As Cities Transit evolved into the city of Tallahassee's Taltran, Larry served as its Director. His total service to the transit industry spanned over forty years. Larry was honored to be elected President of the Florida Transit Association, and in 1997, received a special commendation as the longest tenured Public Transit Director in the United States by the American Public Transportation Association.
Larry's leisure time was spent between Tallahassee and his beloved Alligator Point, boating on the "I. B. Strokin," and traveling with Margaret in their motorhome. He loved people and pets! Larry was an active Seminole Booster and should have received an A+ in motorhome tailgating. As a member of the Wakulla Moose Lodge, he made many, many friends. Larry cherished his time with them. His love for friends and party times extended for many years, especially during the Christmas season, as he and Margaret opened their home for celebration. He was a longtime member of the Thomasville Road Baptist Church and a charter member of Mission by the Sea at Alligator Point.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret, daughter Leanne Durham (Bill), daughter Sheri Boyce (Ronnie), son John Carter (Kristy), and grandson Chris Harrison.
Funeral services will by held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at Bevis Funeral Home Chapel. Burial will follow at Roselawn Cemetery. Mask are required. The service will be available to view live online at https://www.bevisfh.com
. To watch, click on the word Obituaries at the top of the homepage, then click on the name of your loved one, and then the green Photos and Videos tab. Staff members will be available to answer questions or help with technical issues at (850) 385-2193.
In lieu of flowers, it would be appreciated for gifts, in Larry's name, be made to:
Mission By The Sea, P.O. Box 1115 ,Panacea, Florida 32346.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the family with their arrangements. (www.bevisfh.com
850-385-2193)