John (Jack) Lauder Sellers
Marietta, GA - John (Jack) Lauder Sellers, 49, of Marietta, Georgia passed away Sunday unexpectedly. He was born March 6, 1970 in Tallahassee. He graduated Godby High School in 1988 and Troy State University in 1992 with a major in political science. Jack was raised on the family farm near Lake Jackson, where he and his brother helped his Dad raise angus beef cattle by working after school. Chores were not always easy and pay was never enough. After college Jack moved to Marietta and went to work for Publix Grocery.
He is survived by his son Calvin, Becky Lentz and her daughter Lindsey, parents Claude and Linda Sellers, brother Chip and nephews Spin and Warner as well as a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
A memorial service will be held at Saint Paul's United Methodist Church, 1700 N Meridian Road, Tallahassee, Saturday March 7 at 2 PM. Visitation at 1 PM. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Florida Methodist Madison Youth Ranch, PO Box 38, Pinetta, FL 32350 or Mostly Mutts Pet Rescue and Adoption Center, 3238 Cherokee St, Kennesaw GA 30144 or Ocular Melanoma Foundation, 1717 K Street NW, Suite 900, Washington, DC 20006.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 4 to Mar. 7, 2020