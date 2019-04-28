|
John Lee Chapin
Tallahassee - John Lee Chapin, 73, of Tallahassee, passed away on April 19, 2019, at Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.
He was born February 23, 1946, in Daytona Beach, Florida to the late Dr. Ned Raymond Chapin and late Mary Consuela Geen Chapin. He was a graduate of Manatee High School (1964) and Florida State University (1973). Lee was a veteran; a Free Mason, Jackson Lodge No 1 F & AM; a former member of the Appalachia Bay Yacht Club; and an active member of the Shell Point Sailboard Club.
He is survived by his wife, Leah LeBlanc Chapin; his brother Paul Chapin (Penny), Bradenton, FL; his three daughters, Kelly Kormanec (Doug), Sebastian, FL; Jennifer Chapin McNeill (Stevie), Franklin, TN; Jonnelle Chapin Baskette (Andy), Lakeville, MN; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. Lee was preceded in death by his son, Jason Lee Chapin, Tallahassee, FL.
A celebration of Lee's life will be held from 2:00PM until 4:00PM on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Wakulla Springs Lodge. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123 or , 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607.
Kelly Barber of Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193 or www.bevisfh.com) is assisting the Chapin family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Apr. 28, 2019