John M. (Mike) Miller

Tallahassee - John M. (Mike) Miller, 82, of Tallahassee, died October 26, 2020. The son of William W. Miller and Pearl Laird Miller, Mike was an extremely talented person who touched many over the years and will be missed by all who knew him.

Mike is survived by brother William W. Miller, Jr. (Molly) of Tallahassee, sister Jane Arnett (Vance) of Tampa, beloved nieces and nephews, many cousins and dear friends.

A private gathering will be held at a later date.




Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2020.
