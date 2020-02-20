|
|
John Mack Cox
Lake Talquin -
John Mack Cox, 80, of Lake Talquin, FL passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020. He was born on August 31, 1939 in Samson, AL. On June 16, 1961 he married the love of his life, Rebecca Gayle Lambert Cox in Dothan, AL. He graduated from the University of Washington in 1972 and began a long career founding, owning and operating restaurants all over the country. He loved his family, fishing, and fellowship, but most important to him was his Faith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Rebecca (Becky) Lambert Cox, his daughter Debra Cox and her wife Becky Harden, and beloved family members Brenda Honeycutt and her son Adrian Hoefer. He is also survived by Godchildren, Blake Dowen, Adam Gonzalez and Nicole Gonzalez Joiner. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and all who knew him.
A service will be held Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation following at Quincy First Baptist Church where he was a member and Deacon. Interment will be at Hillcrest Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Quincy First Baptist, PO Box 70, Quincy, FL 32353 or Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308. Charles McClellan Funeral Home, Quincy, FL, 850-627-7677, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020