John Marvin Wheeler
Tallahassee - John Marvin Wheeler, 76, of Tallahassee, FL passed on to his eternal home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born November 18, 1943 in Thomasville, GA to the late James and Annie Ruth Maynard (Zeigler) Wheeler of Monticello, FL.
John married the love of his life, Belinda Doster, in 1968 in Tallahassee, FL. He was an avid fisherman, a skilled trombone player, and an outstanding vocalist who enjoyed gospel music.
John is survived by his loving children, Michael (Victoria) of New Port Richey, Thomas (Amy) of Tallahassee, Amy (Robert) Rios of Atlanta, GA, and Brittany of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Avery (Angel), Zachary, Abigail, Alyvia, Lilith, and Celeste; brothers, James (Linda) of Tallahassee, and Cary (Linda) of Monticello; wife, Sandra.
John was preceded in death by Belinda, his beloved wife of 43 years, and grandson Drew.
Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Beggs Funeral Homes on May 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311 (850) 942-2929. Services will be held graveside on May 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at Roseland Cemetery in Monticello, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 15 to May 16, 2020