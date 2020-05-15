Services
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
(850) 942-2929
Visitation
Saturday, May 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beggs Funeral Home - Apalachee Chapel
3322 Apalachee Parkway
Tallahassee, FL 32311
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, May 17, 2020
1:00 PM
Roseland Cemetery
Monticello, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wheeler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Marvin Wheeler


1943 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Marvin Wheeler Obituary
John Marvin Wheeler

Tallahassee - John Marvin Wheeler, 76, of Tallahassee, FL passed on to his eternal home on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. He was born November 18, 1943 in Thomasville, GA to the late James and Annie Ruth Maynard (Zeigler) Wheeler of Monticello, FL.

John married the love of his life, Belinda Doster, in 1968 in Tallahassee, FL. He was an avid fisherman, a skilled trombone player, and an outstanding vocalist who enjoyed gospel music.

John is survived by his loving children, Michael (Victoria) of New Port Richey, Thomas (Amy) of Tallahassee, Amy (Robert) Rios of Atlanta, GA, and Brittany of Tallahassee; grandchildren, Avery (Angel), Zachary, Abigail, Alyvia, Lilith, and Celeste; brothers, James (Linda) of Tallahassee, and Cary (Linda) of Monticello; wife, Sandra.

John was preceded in death by Belinda, his beloved wife of 43 years, and grandson Drew.

Visitation will be held in the Chapel of Beggs Funeral Homes on May 16, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311 (850) 942-2929. Services will be held graveside on May 17, 2020 at 1:00 pm, at Roseland Cemetery in Monticello, FL.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 15 to May 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -