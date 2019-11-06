Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Tallahassee National Cemetery
John McKearly Easley


1945 - 2019
John McKearly Easley Obituary
John McKearly Easley

Tallahassee - John McKearly Easley, 74, of Tallahassee, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019.

A son of the late Lyell and Sue Rhea Thomas Easley, he was born in Marion, Kentucky on February 25, 1945. Two siblings, Lyell Easley and Greta Poole, have also preceded him in death.

While John was in high school in Kentucky, he attended a military academy, and after moving to Florida, he attended two Junior Colleges in the panhandle. During his time in the US Navy, he served on a ship during the Vietnam War. Included in his service in the Navy was a tour of duty in Cuba.

He was a Seafood Marketing Specialist with the Florida Department of Agriculture and loved to travel over the state showing new and creative recipes for any type of seafood. When not working, he loved to fish. John never met a stranger and always had a smile and a big hello for everyone he met. He enjoyed many sports, including golfing, tennis and NASCAR. A good fixer, he could tackle many tasks around the house. The one thing that he enjoyed the most was brewing coffee each morning and taking a cup to Treva, his beloved life partner.

Surviving are his life partner, Treva Marie Hagy; stepsons, who he loved as sons, John M. Hagy and William C. Hagy; step-granddaughter, Layla Grace Hagy; sisters, Nancy Prescott and Eloise Leonard; aunts and uncles, Willard Easley, Lula Gilmore, Bonnie Hartley and Lucy Tedrick. He is also survived by two sisters-in-law, Cindy Mazzara and Debbi Fitzgerald; as well as numerous nieces.

A memorial service is 11:00 AM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 at Tallahassee National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to . Online condolences may be expressed at www.abbeyfh.com.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019
