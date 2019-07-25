|
John Michael "Mike" Harvey
Crawfordville - John Michael "Mike" Harvey, 73, of Crawfordville, died at home with his loving family on July 17, 2019. He was born May 26, 1946 in Tallahassee, Florida and was a lifetime resident (5th generation) of Wakulla County. He graduated Crawfordville High School and remains friends with most of his class mates. He retired after 25 years with Leon Industrial Pipe & Supply and after retirement was a self-employed Truck Driver. Mike always enjoyed deer hunting, fishing, working with his cows and traveling all over the United States in the RV. He did a lot of traveling watching his grandchildren play sports and participate in many activities. He dearly loved his family and all their fun times together. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Crawfordville.
Survivors include his wife of 54 years Carolyn Wrenn Harvey, sons Riley Harvey and his wife Lorrie & Wrenn Harvey and his wife Dana, siblings Pat Harvey and his wife Shirley, Dennis Harvey and his wife Jowanna & Ouida Harvey Rudd, 4 grandchildren Rhett Harvey and his wife Katelyn, Logan Harvey Elmore and her husband Eric, Jonah Harvey & Marina Harvey, 1 great grandchild Cason Americus Harvey and many nieces & nephews.
He was predeceased by his parents Homer Harvey & Yvonne McLaughlin Harvey, sister-in-law Janice Harvey and brother-in-law Hershel Rudd.
The family will receive friends Saturday, July 27, 2019, 1:30-3:00 pm at the First Baptist Church of Crawfordville 3086 Crawfordville Hwy. and the Funeral Service will begin at 3:00 pm. Interment will follow at the Arran Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are welcomed to Big Bend Hospice 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee 32308; 850-878-5310; bigbendhospice.org, First Baptist Church of Crawfordville 850-926-7896, Wakulla County Historical Society 24 High Dr. Crawfordville 32327; 850-926-1110, or the .
Arrangements are under the care of Skip Young with Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services. 850-926-5919 Familyfhc.com
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 25, 2019