John Michael (Mike) Robinson
Nashville, GA - John Michael (Mike) Robinson, age 70, died on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at Berrien Nursing Center in Nashville, GA, after years of declining health. He was born on July 18, 1949 in Ohio. He grew up in Tallahassee, FL, and graduated in 1967 from Rickards High School where he excelled in football and baseball.
During his work career in the electrical supply industry, he worked in both sales and management positions at Union Electric, CED, St. Simons Electric, Ace Electric Supply and Hughes Electric Supply until he was forced to medically retire due to a stroke at age 39.
In the 1970s, he was an avid softball player on several men's leagues in Valdosta, GA. Playing 3rd base, his team nickname was "Polock". Mike loved the gym and could be found there before and after work lifting weights and working out. He loved to watch college football, especially the FSU Seminoles. Being a kid at heart, he always loved going to Disney World to see Mickey Mouse!
He was a member of Crossroads Baptist Church in Valdosta, GA.
He is survived by his son, Michael Lee (Susan) Robinson and his granddaughter, Victoria Robinson of Lula, GA; his brother, Steve (Rebecca) Robinson and niece Elise Robinson of Davis, CA as well as his niece, Savanna Robinson of Melbourne, FL; his sister-in-law, Dianne Robinson of Monticello, FL; one cousin, Betty Jean Niedoroda of Tallahassee, FL. Also surviving Mike is his loving, devoted partner and caregiver of 29 years, Carole Stembridge Ausum; his son in love, Michael Jarrod Straukas and grandchildren, Jessica Straukas and Trenton Straukas, all of Valdosta, GA; special extended family, Joan and Walter Stembridge and Susan Stembridge Butenschon all of Valdosta, GA.
He was pre-deceased by his mother, Jeanne Marie Griffith Robinson and dad, Max Robinson as well as his grandparents, Ada and M.E. (Griff) Griffith. He is also pre-deceased by his younger brother and best friend, Patrick (Pat) Robinson.
Many thanks to the nurses and staff at Berrien Nursing Center in Nashville, GA, for their excellent care for Mike during the past five years. It was a long, hard road for Mike, but he fought it valiantly with determination.
There will be no formal funeral service for Mike, but a visitation for friends and family will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta, GA from 4-6 p.m. As per his wishes, he will be cremated. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mike's memory to United Saving Animals (USA) Rescue Team, c/o 3932 Kelly Way, Valdosta, GA, 31602, as Mike loved all animals, especially his cats. Condolences to the family may be conveyed online at www.mclanecares.com. Carson McLane.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 16, 2019