|
|
John Michael Snelling
Tallahassee - Mike Snelling, husband and best friend of Lindy Westmark Snelling; step-father to Keith (Amanda) Lawhon; and "Pop" to Carter Lawhon passed away on Sunday, January 26 at home after a 10 month battle with glioblastoma brain cancer (GBM). He is survived by his mother, Patricia Murray Snelling of Clearwater, Florida; brother's Jeff (Gail), Thom (Lisa), and David (Kendra). He also leaves to mourn his passing his nephews, Joel Freed, Jeffrey Snelling (Danielle), and Jason Westmark; nieces, Jennifer Feagin (Joe), Katy Westmark and Emily Westmark; in-laws, Cindy Westmark, Jay and Mary Katherine Westmark, and a whole host of close friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, John McLucius Snelling, M.D. and his sister, Patricia Bybee.
Mike was born in Youngstown, Ohio, but was raised in Charlotte, N.C. He was accepted into several prominent universities and chose to pursue his degree in Marine Science and Chemistry at the University of Miami. He finally graduated from Florida State University which led to a 28-year career as a chemist for the City of Tallahassee - Water Quality Division.
His two passions in life were his music, and travel. Mike could play any stringed instrument and did so with many groups throughout his life. To list them all would be impossible. However, he was known for the upright acoustic bass he played. He was a master with it, and his involvement with the group, Belle and the Band, led to a Suncoast Emmy Award for the song "Local Routes" which was adopted by WFSU for their weekly series, Local Routes.
Mike and Lindy traveled the world together, exploring places like Thailand, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Laos, and many other SE Asian nations, as well as the Cook Islands and one of their favorite, New Zealand. Wherever they traveled, it was with the intent of becoming immersed in the culture of the location, spending weeks exploring off the beaten path. Pictures from their adventures grace their home, a reminder of his love of people, and places.
A Celebration of Life is planned for later in the spring. In lieu of flowers, Mike and Lindy would appreciate donations be made to Big Bend Hospice or to the University of Florida/McKnight Brain Institute.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 31 to Feb. 4, 2020