John Milton (J.m.) Bradley Obituary
John Milton (J.M.) Bradley

Natural Bridge - John Milton (J.M.) Bradley, 85, of Natural Bridge, passed away December 25th at Heritage Healthcare after a brief illness.

He lived most of his life in the Tallahassee area and was loved by all who knew him. He was a plumber and pipe fitter and retired from Leon County Facilities Management.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years Mary Houston Bradley; children: Mary Faith (Lowell) Mook, Betty Michelle Bradley and Kevin (Liz) Bradley; grandchildren: Bradley (Erin) Mook, Caitie (Tony) Mook Higginbotham, Richard Powell, Dylan Bradley and Josie Bradley; and great-granddaughter Whitley Mook; sister: Mary Garner and a host of beloved nieces, nephews, foster children, friends and former co-workers who will all miss him dearly.

He was predeceased by his children: Susan, Kim and Linda Bradley; his mother Mamie Burt, his father Frank Bradley and a half sister Francis Martin.

A Celebration of Life will be held Monday, January 6th at 11:00 a.m. at Beggs Funeral Home, 3322 Apalachee Parkway, Tallahassee, FL 32311. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Big Bend Hospice or to Lighthouse Children's Home.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 2 to Jan. 5, 2020
