John Mode Starling, Jr.
Tallahassee - John Mode Starling Jr, 58 years young, joined his loving family and our god in heaven on August 5th, 2020. He was born in Titusville, FL on January 30th,1962 and has lived in Tallahassee, FL for 30 years. He is pre-deceased by his parents John Mode Starling Sr and Ester Starling. He is survived by his wife Patricia Starling, 6 children; Celia Tucker, Henry Cannon Sr, Kristen Starling, Chelsea Starling, Amber Starling, Destiny Starling, 11 grandchildren; Ashley Tidwell, Breann Mixson, Remi Cannon, Hayley Cannon, Anastazia Starling, Jacarrio Starling, Kynlee Cannon, Gabriella Starling, Nevaeh Starling, Henry Cannon Jr, Gunner Starling, 3 great grandchildren; Augustus Mixson, Parker Tidwell, Marylou Mixson. John retired from the State of Florida at the Division of Telecommunications in the Department of Management Services after 30 years of employment. He graduated 2nd in his class with honors at Lake Brantley H.S in 1981 and from The University of Florida in 1985 with a bachelors degree in electrical engineering. He was a huge gator fan and made sure all of his friends that were seminoles knew that. His greatest accomplishments were his wife and being a more than acceptable father. His funeral service will be held on Friday August 14th with Bevis Funeral home at 3 pm. The interment will be held at 11 am on Saturday, August 15th at Antioch Baptist Church, 3601 NW 177th Ave, Gainesville FL 32609. Todd Wahlquist with Bevis Funeral Home (850-385-2193, www.bevisfh.com
) is assisting the Starling family with their arrangements.