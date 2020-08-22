1/1
John O. Bonyata
John O. Bonyata

Tallahassee - John Bonyata, 94, died Thursday, August 20, 2020 in Tallahassee.

He was born in Grinnell, Iowa in 1926. He served in World War II in the Army Air Force. He was a chemist for Hercules and Olin companies. John and his wife Dorothy settled in Tallahassee in 1971 with their three children. He and Dorothy were active in Killearn United Methodist Church for many years.

Mr. Bonyata was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy; his grandson William Brackett; his brothers, Peter Bonyata and Richard Bonyata; and sister Ann Bonyata.

He is survived by his daughters Peg Bonyata and Kate Merchant (Melvin); son Granville Bonyata (Kelly); grandchildren, Matt Brackett, Daniel Brackett (Rachel), Jordan Bonyata, Alex Bonyata, and Emma Bonyata; and three great grandchildren, Hayden, Madison and Abby Brackett. Also surviving is his sister Janie Olsen (Lowell).

The family wishes to thank Azalea Gardens Assisted Living Memory Care for their wonderful care of him over the last several years. They also wish to thank Big Bend Hospice and Seven Hills Rehabilitation Center.

There are no plans for a service at this time. Gifts in memory of Mr. Bonyata may be made to Killearn United Methodist Church, 2800 Shamrock St. S, Tallahassee, FL 32309

Rocky Bevis of Bevis Funeral Home in Tallahassee is assisting the Bonyata family with their arrangements.








Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
