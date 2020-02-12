Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Viewing
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Old West Enrichment Center
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John M.B. Church
Keith Street
View Map
Resources
John P. Whitley Obituary
John P. Whitley

Tallahassee, FL - John Patrick Whitley, 53, passed unexpectedly on Saturday, February 8, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. John M.B. Church, Keith Street, with burial in New Salem Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday at the Old West Enrichment Center. Mr. Whitley attended FAMU and had worked as a U.S. Postal Clerk at the Florida Dept. of Business and Professional Regulations. Survivors include his daughter, Felita Whitley; sons, Dejuan and Jayden Whitley; mother, Dorothy Jackson Whitley; brother, Eric Whitley; sisters, Beverly Brown, Jamie Franklin and Melissa Ann Whitley; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020
