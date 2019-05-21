|
|
John Palmer Gatlin
Tallahassee - John Palmer (Palmer) Gatlin, 83, passed away on Saturday, May 18, 2019, peacefully and surrounded by his family. He was born on March 29, 1936 in Wakulla County, FL, to Andrew Lafayette Gatlin and Lovey Mae Hogans. Palmer retired from the City of Tallahassee in 1991 and continued to spend time with friends and family.
In 2007, Palmer decided to follow Jesus Christ, was baptized and joined Woodville First Baptist Church where he served and met many life-long friends. In 2009, he began attending and eventually joined Capital Heights Baptist Church until his death.
Palmer leaves behind a loving family including his wife, Betty Ruth Gatlin, two children; Diane (Greg) Harden and John Steven (Sherry) Gatlin, a stepdaughter Sherrie (Rick) Routt, 7 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, sisters, Carolyn Martin and Marie (Jim) Hamilton, as well as several nieces and nephews. Palmer was preceded in death by his parents, Andrew Lafayette and Lovey Mae Gatlin, siblings Albert Gatlin, William (WL) Gatlin, Maxwell Gatlin, James Franklin Gatlin, Massy Gatlin, Myrtice White, Bernice Pope, Berta Beachamp and Iris Beachamp.
Visitation will take place on Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 10:00am at Bevis Funeral Home, with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Woodville Cemetery at 1:00p.m. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Capital Heights Baptist Church Building Fund.
Susie Mozolic of Bevis Funeral Home is assisting the Gatlin family with their arrangements.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 21 to May 22, 2019