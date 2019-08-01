|
John Robert Kerzan
Tallahassee - John Robert Kerzan (Jack), retired and a resident of Tallahassee, Florida, passed away in his home at the age of 90 in Tallahassee on July 28th, 2019. Jack was born in Linton, Indiana on June 6, 1929, moving to Tallahassee in 1949. Jack was a member of the Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church. He graduated from Florida State University, and was one of the first 50 members of the Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity. He was an avid supporter of Florida State University athletics especially enjoying FSU football and basketball. He was a business owner in Tallahassee for many years before his retirement. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Jack was preceded in death by his father, John Kerzan Jr, his mother Bessie Kerzan, his sister Rosemary Murray, and his grandson Shaun Ellis. Jack is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Kerzan, daughters, Beverley Chapman (Chuck) and Kimberly Ellis (Mike) and his son, Jeffrey Hibbert (Haiyan), five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, three nieces, two nephews and several great nieces and nephews. There will be a memorial service on Sunday, August 4, 2019 at 3:30 PM, at the Tallahassee Heights United Methodist Church, 3004 Mahan Drive, Tallahassee, Florida, 32308. Visitation will follow the memorial service in the church fellowship hall. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd., Tallahassee, Florida or visit their website at: https://www.bigbendhospice.org/donate/ways-to-give
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Aug. 1, 2019