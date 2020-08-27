1/
John Shaffner Slye
Tallahassee - The private service for Mr. Slye will be held Friday, August 28th (today) at St. John's Episcopal Church in Tallahassee, beginning at 10:00 AM, EDT. The service will be lived streamed at http://youtube.com/stjohnstallahassee, and will be available to view on the St. John's website (http://saint-john.org/online-events) later Friday.






Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
28
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
St. John's Episcopal Church
AUG
29
Graveside service
Evergreen Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
BEVIS FUNERAL HOME, INC - TALLAHASSEE
200 John Knox Road
Tallahassee, FL 32303
(850) 385-2193
Memories & Condolences
August 25, 2020
John was top flight in every way--one of the finest people I've ever known. We shared many lunches in Tallahassee, talking business when he was at DCF; he was exceptionally smart, caring, and supportive in everything he did. I never heard an unkind word from him. He reminded me of Judge Hodges of the Middle District--a ego-less and modest man with a weighty and deeply reflective legal mind (and keen sense of humor) who above all enjoyed and valued his family, friends, community and work. It is our collective loss that John has passed on, but his smile and legacy of decency and integrity remain. Pax vobiscum to his family.
Scott D Makar
Friend
August 24, 2020
I had the opportunity to work with John Slye for many years at DCF. A legal scholar and a kind compassionate man. May he Rest in Peace.. Prayers for strength and healing to his family.
Jean Costa
Coworker
August 24, 2020
Condolences to John Slye’s family. I worked for many years with Mr Slye. at DCF. He was always a gentleman and fair in his dealings. You are in our prayers
Roger Williams
Coworker
