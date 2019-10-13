|
|
John Smith Scott Bishop, 87 of Tallahassee, Florida died peacefully at home with his family on Friday, October 11, 2019.
He was born on December 7, 1931 in Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada and was predeceased by his twin sister, Janet (Bishop) Marshall. John was married for 51 years to Margot (Macaulay) Bishop who passed away in 2007.
In 1963, John and Margot moved from Canada to the United States to kick-start his career. They spent most of their time working and raising their family in Maine, but moved back to Canada to spend their early retirement years in Nova Scotia. They both loved their home on the Bay of Fundy overlooking Minas Basin.
Together they raised five children: Donald W. S. Bishop (wife, Chantal Lefebvre), M. Denise Bishop (husband, Carl Meyer), Rachel J. Bishop, Geoffrey A. Bishop (wife, Jodi Bishop), and Gregory P. Bishop (wife, Kate Bishop) and were proud grandparents to 10 grandchildren: Keoni Lefebvre, Tyler Bishop, Ian Bishop, Nicolas Bishop, Olivia Bishop, Margot Mooney, Bridget Mooney, Taylor Bishop, Leah Bishop, and Wade Bishop. All of John's grandchildren, and eventually many who met him, fondly referred to him as "Bumpie."
John placed great value on education and instilled that value in his children and grandchildren. He earned his Bachelor's degree from the University of New Brunswick, his Master's degree from Dalhousie University in Nova Scotia while serving in the Canadian Navy, and his Ph.D. in Clinical Psychology from the University of London, England where he attended on the prestigious Lord Beaverbrook Scholarship. Dr. Bishop's accomplished professional career included consulting as a clinical and forensic psychologist, teaching as a full professor at the University of Southern Maine, and directing the Psychology Department at the Maine Medical Center. Even in retirement while living in Nova Scotia, he continued to work part time as a clinical psychologist.
In 2007, following Margot's passing, John moved to Tallahassee, Florida to live with his daughter Denise and her family and he spent at least one month every summer in Maine with his sons, Don and Geoff, and their families.
In what has come to be a true blessing, John's family orchestrated a surprise 87th birthday party less than a year ago and all of his adult children from across the country, all of his grandchildren (except his oldest grandson who is serving in the US Navy), and many friends came to celebrate him. The timing of the party was a gift to those who were able to attend.
John was loved by all who met him; his smile filled a room and then his humor kept everyone in it laughing. His wit was unparalleled, his compassion unrestrained, and his generosity never ending.
"Don't judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds you plant. "
-Robert Louis Stevenson
There will be a Celebration of his Life at Denise and Carl's house on November 10, 2019 at 1:00 pm.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 13 to Oct. 20, 2019