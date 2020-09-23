John (Jack) Stanton
Tallahassee - John (Jack) Edward Stanton, 82, went to be with the Lord on September 17, 2020, while under the care of Big Bend Hospice House in Tallahassee, FL. He was born to John and Mary Stanton on June 7, 1938, in Bridgeville, PA. He was a graduate of Scott Township High School and North Carolina State University where he played football for the mighty Wolfpack. He went on to become an esteemed coach both at the collegiate and the NFL levels for almost 40 years. He was a kind and loving husband to his wife Ruth of 61 years; as well as an amazing role model, father and grandfather to his children John, Christie, Mark (daughter-in-law Susie) and Stephen; his five grandchildren and one great grandchild. He is survived by two sisters and a brother; extended families and many friends. He leaves a legacy of love and lives on forever in our hearts.
A Memorial Mass will be held at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 4665 Thomasville Rd, Tallahassee, FL 32309 on Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Due to COVID 19, the family is requesting all guests to wear masks. The service will be live streamed at https://www.goodshepherdparish.org/livestream
.
In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to The Big Bend Hospice House, 1723 Mahan Center Blvd. Tallahassee, FL 32308.
Culley's MeadowWood Funeral Home is assisting the Stanton Family with arrangements.