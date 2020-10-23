John Thomas Chason
John Thomas Chason passed Saturday, October 17, 2020. Best known by his family and friends as Tommy, was born July 11, 1938 in River Junction, FL.
He attended Chattahoochee High School class of 56. He was one of the few members of the football team to also play in the marching band. At halftime he traded the football for a clarinet and marched in his cleats.
He attended East Central Mississippi Junior College on a music scholarship. He graduated from FSU in 1960 and later Emory School of Law.
He was a member of both the GA and FL Bar. He worked for the Fulton County Public Defender's office for many years and later in a partnership with friend Jimmy Carr.
Tommy was preceded in death by his parents Elizabeth Bishop Chason and John Freeman Chason, as well as sister Betty Jane Porter and husband Don Porter of Quincy, FL, and sister Olga Godwin of Titusville, FL, and Granddaughter Andrea King.
Tommy is survived by his wife Joan Griner Chason and his children John Thomas Chason Jr, Lori King, James Blair Chason and wife Michelle.
Arrangements in Atlanta are being handled by H M Patterson & Son-Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Road NE. A viewing is scheduled Sunday, October 25, 2020 from 2-4pm. All friends and family are invited to visit, Covid 19 restrictions will be in place. A graveside service is scheduled for Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at 2:00 PM EST at Green Shade cemetery, Bainbridge, GA. McAlpin Funeral Home of Sneads, FL will be handling the arrangements.
Condolences may be submitted at www.mcalpinfuneralhome.com
