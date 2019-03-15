Services
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
850-942-1950
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 15, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Tillman Funeral Home
4006 Crawfordville Road
Tallahassee, FL 32305
View Map
Graveside service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
3:00 PM
Clifford Hill Cemetery
John Thompson Jr. Obituary
John Thompson, Jr.

Tallahassee, FL - John Thompson, Jr., 74, of Tallahassee passed unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 11, 2019. Graveside services are 3:00 p.m. Saturday, March 16, in Clifford Hill Cemetery. Viewing-visitation is 3-7 p.m. Friday (TODAY) at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE 850-942-1950. At age 17, John moved to West Palm Beach for a while, before settling in Syracuse, NY. He remained there until 2006, when he retired from the state of New York and returned to his native Tallahassee. A avid gardener, John is survived by his sisters, Bonnie Huggins, Janice Thompson and Lynn Allen; brother, Beigler "BT" Thompson; his "brother" and best friend, Roderick "Rock" Sheffield and numerous other relatives and friends. He was predeceased by his parents, John & Rosa Lee Austin Thompson and brothers, Lee Rogers and Douglas Thompson.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on Mar. 15, 2019
