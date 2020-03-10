Resources
John W. "John-John" Franklin Jr.

John W. "John-John" Franklin Jr. In Memoriam
John W.

"John-John" Franklin Jr.

July 14, 1966

February 21, 2020

"Thanks All of You"

Thanks for my minister family, church family, usher ministry, our classsmates and friends. Thanks to Strong & Jones Funeral Home for the help and love shown doing this time.

John-John we love and miss you, but we know you are in God's arms. We will all be together someday.

We love you very much.

John (Severia) Franklin, Father; Adelle (Roland) Woodberry, Mother; Michael and Fredrick Franklin, Brothers; and family members
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
