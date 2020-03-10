|
|
John W.
"John-John" Franklin Jr.
July 14, 1966
February 21, 2020
"Thanks All of You"
Thanks for my minister family, church family, usher ministry, our classsmates and friends. Thanks to Strong & Jones Funeral Home for the help and love shown doing this time.
John-John we love and miss you, but we know you are in God's arms. We will all be together someday.
We love you very much.
John (Severia) Franklin, Father; Adelle (Roland) Woodberry, Mother; Michael and Fredrick Franklin, Brothers; and family members
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020