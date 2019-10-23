|
|
John W. Isom, Sr.
Monticello, FL - Elder John W. Isom, Sr., 80, of Monticello passed Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Saint Paul P.B. Church, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul. Elder Isom attended Howard Academy High School and was a retired carpenter. Cherishing precious memories are his wife, Mary E. Isom; sons: Kenneth (Lynn) Washington, Ronnie, Roger (Lisa), Jeffrey and Reginald (Charlene) Isom; daughters: Clara, Dianne and Margaret Isom; 17 grand & 5 great-grandchildren; brothers: Woodrow (Lula), Larry, Harry and Herbert (Beryl) Isom; sisters: Rudine and Alice Isom and Carol (Eric) Littlejohn; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019