Services
Tillman Funeral Home
620 York St
Monticello, FL 32344
(850) 997-5553
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
St. Paul.
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Paul P.B. Church,
John W. Isom Sr. Obituary
John W. Isom, Sr.

Monticello, FL - Elder John W. Isom, Sr., 80, of Monticello passed Sunday, October 20, 2019. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at Saint Paul P.B. Church, with burial in Old Union Cemetery. Viewing-visitation will be 4-7 p.m. Friday at St. Paul. Elder Isom attended Howard Academy High School and was a retired carpenter. Cherishing precious memories are his wife, Mary E. Isom; sons: Kenneth (Lynn) Washington, Ronnie, Roger (Lisa), Jeffrey and Reginald (Charlene) Isom; daughters: Clara, Dianne and Margaret Isom; 17 grand & 5 great-grandchildren; brothers: Woodrow (Lula), Larry, Harry and Herbert (Beryl) Isom; sisters: Rudine and Alice Isom and Carol (Eric) Littlejohn; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and loving friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019
