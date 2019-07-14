|
John Wayne Hollon
Tallahassee - John Wayne Hollon, born on December 20, 1950 in Clermont, Florida, to Jewel Lee Hollon and the late Kelly Hollon, passed away at age 68 on July 4, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.
He is survived by his loving wife, Roselyn Hollon, sons, Ben Hollon (Carrie) of Dahlonega, GA, Rodney Hollon (Joy) of Dawsonville, GA, and Jonathan Hollon (Nicole) of Dallas, GA; daughter, Katie Hensley (Keith) of Acworth, GA; brother, Danny Hollon (Madeline) of Port St. Joe, FL; and sister, Brenda Middleton (Larry) of Andersonville, GA.
John loved taking weekend fishing trips with his wife, children, and grandchildren and also enjoyed gardening with his wife, Rose.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 AM at Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) 20 S. Duval Street, Quincy, Florida, 32351. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 14, 2019