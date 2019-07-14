Services
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval St
Quincy, FL 32351
850-627-1111
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval Street
Quincy, FL
Memorial service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Lifesong Funerals & Cremations
20 S. Duval Street
Quincy, FL
1950 - 2019
John Wayne Hollon Obituary
John Wayne Hollon

Tallahassee - John Wayne Hollon, born on December 20, 1950 in Clermont, Florida, to Jewel Lee Hollon and the late Kelly Hollon, passed away at age 68 on July 4, 2019 in Tallahassee, Florida.

He is survived by his loving wife, Roselyn Hollon, sons, Ben Hollon (Carrie) of Dahlonega, GA, Rodney Hollon (Joy) of Dawsonville, GA, and Jonathan Hollon (Nicole) of Dallas, GA; daughter, Katie Hensley (Keith) of Acworth, GA; brother, Danny Hollon (Madeline) of Port St. Joe, FL; and sister, Brenda Middleton (Larry) of Andersonville, GA.

John loved taking weekend fishing trips with his wife, children, and grandchildren and also enjoyed gardening with his wife, Rose.

A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, July 20th at 11:00 AM at Lifesong (lifesongfunerals.com or 850/627-1111) 20 S. Duval Street, Quincy, Florida, 32351. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on July 14, 2019
