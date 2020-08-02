John Widmer "Jack" Winchester
Tallahassee - John Widmer Winchester, October 8, 1929 - July 11, 2020
John W. "Jack" Winchester was the devoted husband of Ellen Marie Winchester (d. 2009) and the dedicated father of Kathleen Sullivan, of Toronto, Canada. He and Ellen loved Tallahassee and the Florida Gulf Coast and were active members of the Big Bend Sierra Club for many years. They travelled together on many academic trips abroad and hosted many visitors in their home. Jack loved long talks on serious matters. He found great joy in classical music and believed in its healing powers. He played the baby grand while Ellen cooked dinner and amassed a huge collection of classical CD's. He became Ellen's companion and caregiver as she developed dementia and they listened to classical music every day. He charmed Kathleen's friends on annual trips to Canada. Two of those friends have said, "We will always remember Jack's great love of life, ideas and actions to create positive change in so many ways."
Jack earned his bachelor's and master's degrees in Chemistry from the University of Chicago (in 1950 and 1952) and his Ph.D. in Nuclear Chemistry from MIT (in 1955). He served on the faculty of the MIT Department of Geology and Geophysics until 1967 when he left for a position as associate professor of Oceanography and assistant director of the Great Lakes Research Division in the Department of Meteorology and Oceanography at the University of Michigan. In 1970, Jack was recruited to FSU to serve as Professor and chair of the FSU Department of Oceanography, helping to build the program into one of international prominence. Jack embraced the role of a university professor as one devoted to teaching and research. He developed innovative undergraduate courses in oceanography and climate change science that are still offered today. During his distinguished 47-year academic career, Jack published 118 research papers and advised twenty-three Ph.D. students and ten M.Sc. students. He developed several analytical methods that are still used in environmental research today. He received Fulbright grants to study in the Netherlands, China, and Argentina and he was a visiting professor in Sweden, Belgium, China, France, South Africa and Japan. Jack also served on numerous advisory or review panels including several of the National Academy of Sciences.
Jack retired from FSU in 2003 but remained very active as an Emeritus Professor. Throughout his career, Jack mentored students and faculty in a compassionate way, unselfish with his time and effort. His inquisitive mind was always busy and always engaging people. His devotion to students and faculty at FSU led him to establish the
John W. and Ellen Winchester Fund for Excellence in Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Geochemistry in 2011. Jack's generous donations ("investments", as he preferred to call them) have allowed dozens of FSU students to go to scientific conferences and to do field work and it has supported new faculty by providing first year graduate student funding. Jack will be missed for his support and compassion, especially for young scientists, and for his curiosity and mentorship.
Jack is remembered by his daughter Kathleen Sullivan, brother James (Judith) Winchester, nephew Stephen Swords, nieces, Susan (Joseph) Steffen, Lynn (Thomas) Kinsman, Christine (David) Perry, cousin Patrick Collins, family friend Sandra Higham, and his many friends and colleagues at FSU. The family would appreciate that donations be made to either Eldercare Services Inc., 2518 W Tennessee St, Tallahassee, Florida 32304 or The FSU Foundation (for deposit to the John W. and Ellen Winchester Fund #F07618), Florida State University, Tallahassee, Florida 32301-1403.
