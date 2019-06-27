|
|
Johnnie M. Dorsey
Tallahassee - Johnnie Mae Richardson Dorsey, 84, transitioned Fri. Jun 21 in Tallahassee. Funeral service will be 11am Sat. Jun. 29 at Greater St. Mark PB Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-7pm Friday at the church. Mother Dorsey leaves to cherish her loving memories, two devoted daughters: Betty Andrews (Mark), Cynthia Riggins (Pastor Kenneth); four loving sons: Norsey Dorsey (Joyce), Eddie Dorsey, Jr. (Audrey), Anthony Dorsey (Rosa), Patrick Dorsey (Andrea); (12) grandchildren; Eight grandsons; (8) great grandchildren; She also leaves to cherish her loving memories, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and other relatives and friends. Dr. Derryck T. Richardson,Sr. and Crawford & Moultry Funeral Home is Assisting the Family.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 27, 2019