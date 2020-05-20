|
|
Johnnie Poppell Ward
Havana - Ms. Johnnie Poppell Ward passed away peacefully on May 20,2020 at Westminster Oaks senior living facility. She was 92 years old. Ms. Ward was a lifelong resident of the Havana Florida area, born to the late Thomas and Attie Adams. Ms. Ward graduated from Havana High School and was married for over 30 years to Mr. L.E. (Billy) Poppell until his death in 1977. They lived in Concord where they owned and operated the Concord Poultry Farm. She later married Mr. Fred Ward, also of Havana who passed away in 2001.
She is survived by her daughter Ms. Linda Boney of Tallahassee and Mr. Ed Poppell (Sharron) of Gainesville, Fl. Ms. Ward has two grandchildren, Adam Poppell (Stacey) of Clearwater and Ms. Melissa Boney Cook of Havana along with one great grandchild, Courtney Boney of Havana and one great-great grandchild, Kenslie Kay Platt.
Johnnie was a huge lover of plants, flowers, gardening and maintaining a beautiful home. Johnnie was very creative and spent countless days growing flowers and loved arranging them for many community events over the years. She was a member of the Salem United Methodist Church and cooked the best southern fried chicken known to humankind. She adopted the Florida Gators as her college team and enjoyed following the Gators.
Johnnie's family wishes to thank Barbara and Ted Bailey for their devotion, love and care over the years. The family also thanks all of the staff at Westminster Oaks for their care and kindness during her 6 year stay.
A graveside funeral service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020, 10AM at the Concord Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 virus please adhere to social distancing and kindly wear a mask. Faith Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-539-4300 or www.faithfuneralhome.com)
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 20 to May 21, 2020