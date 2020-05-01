Services
Graveside service
Saturday, May 2, 2020
New St. Mary M.B. Church,
6745 Fairbanks Ferry Road
Havana, FL
Deacon Johnny B. Bozman

Deacon Johnny B. Bozman Obituary
Deacon Johnny B. Bozman

Tallahassee - Deacon Johnny B. Bozman, 81, passed away on Tuesday, April 28, 2020, in Quincy, Florida. Graveside and burial services will be held Saturday, May 2, 2020, at New St. Mary M.B. Church, 6745 Fairbanks Ferry Road, Havana, FL, 32353. Due to current statewide COVID-19 guidelines restricting gatherings of more than 10 people, proper social distancing will be observed.

He was predeceased by his wife of 55 years Shirley Ann Bozman; parents, Laura Youmas and John Henry Bozman; brother, Albert Barber and granddaughter, Kendra Perry.

Survivors include his children Gwendolyn Cuavers, Cassandra (Darrell) Fullove, Sr., Angril (Shane) Bozman, Terrance (Felicia) Bozman, Lavounia (Patrick) David, and Johnny Bozman, Jr.; siblings, J.D. Bozman and Mercede Brown; (20) grandchildren, (22) great-grandchildren and a host of family and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from May 1 to May 2, 2020
