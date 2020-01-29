Services
Tallahassee, FL - Johnny C. Fryson, 67, of Tallahassee, FL passed on Friday, January 24, 2020. Funeral services are 11:00 a.m. Saturday at St. Phillip AME Church, Centerville Road, with burial in the Church Cemetery. Viewing is 3-7 p.m. at TILLMAN OF TALLAHASSEE (850-942-1950). Mr. Fryson was a retired Public Works Supervisor for Leon County. Most recently, he drove for Ernie Jaworski Trucking Co. He was a steward at St. Phillip. Survivors include his wife, Gwendolyn Malone Fryson; children, Derek (Latoya) Sims and Shanza (Terry) Gainer; siblings: Elder James (Lillian), Wilbert (Beverly), Nathaniel Sr. and Joe (Novis) Fryson, Pastor Henrietta Randolph, Wilma Williams, Patricia (Willie) Sims, Rosa Lumpkins and Louise (Sinclair) Rhodes and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Tallahassee Democrat from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020
