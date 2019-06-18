|
|
Johnny L. Haire, Jr., 52 of Crawfordville passed away Saturday June 15. Visitation will be held Wednesday June 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home in Crawfordville Florida. Graveside services will be held at White Church Cemetery in Woodville Florida Thursday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m. He was a 1984 graduate from Wakulla High School. Johnny was a Master Sergeant and a 33-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol. Johnny was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a loving son, father, brother and uncle and will be missed by all. Survivors include his mother Carolyn Haire Coley and husband Sim of Tallahassee. His son Johnny L. Haire, III of Tallahassee and his son's mother Candace Haire. Two brothers Garrett Haire and wife Debbie of Crawfordville and Richard Haire and wife Tanya of Bainbridge. A nephew Justin Haire of Crawfordville and two nieces, Samantha Haire of Bainbridge and Amanda Haire of Crawfordville. He was preceded in death by his father Johnny L. Haire, Sr. David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 18, 2019