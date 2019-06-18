Services
Bevis Harvey Young Chapel
3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
850-926-3333
Visitation
Wednesday, Jun. 19, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bevis Harvey Young Chapel
3106 CRAWFORDVILLE Highway
Crawfordville, FL 32327
View Map
Graveside service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
White Church Cemetery
Woodville, FL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Johnny Haire
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Johnny Haire Jr.


1966 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Johnny Haire Jr. Obituary
Johnny L. Haire, Jr., 52 of Crawfordville passed away Saturday June 15. Visitation will be held Wednesday June 19 from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at Bevis Funeral Home in Crawfordville Florida. Graveside services will be held at White Church Cemetery in Woodville Florida Thursday, June 20 at 10:00 a.m. He was a 1984 graduate from Wakulla High School. Johnny was a Master Sergeant and a 33-year veteran of the Florida Highway Patrol. Johnny was an avid fisherman and outdoorsman. He was a loving son, father, brother and uncle and will be missed by all. Survivors include his mother Carolyn Haire Coley and husband Sim of Tallahassee. His son Johnny L. Haire, III of Tallahassee and his son's mother Candace Haire. Two brothers Garrett Haire and wife Debbie of Crawfordville and Richard Haire and wife Tanya of Bainbridge. A nephew Justin Haire of Crawfordville and two nieces, Samantha Haire of Bainbridge and Amanda Haire of Crawfordville. He was preceded in death by his father Johnny L. Haire, Sr. David Conn of Bevis Funeral Home, Harvey Young Chapel in Crawfordville is assisting the family with arrangements. (850-926-3333 or www.bevisfh.com).
Published in Tallahassee Democrat on June 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now